Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be providing an update on the state’s response to the historic flooding in Mid-Michigan.
She’ll be joined by other local officials at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, June 8 at the Meridian Elementary School, located at 3353 N. Meridian Road in Sanford.
After the address, she will be volunteering at the flood relief donation distribution center.
