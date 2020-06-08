IMAGE: Whitmer Midland Press conference
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be providing an update on the state’s response to the historic flooding in Mid-Michigan.

She’ll be joined by other local officials at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, June 8 at the Meridian Elementary School, located at 3353 N. Meridian Road in Sanford.

After the address, she will be volunteering at the flood relief donation distribution center.

