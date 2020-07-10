Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed executive order 2020-147, which reiterates that individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space.
The order also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces. Most significantly, the order requires any business that is open to the public to refuse entry or service to people who refuse to wear a face covering, with limited exceptions.
CLICK HERE to see Executive Order 2020-147
According to Whitmer’s office, governors in the states of Kansas, Maine, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Washington have imposed similar requirements on businesses.
Gov. Whitmer said she signed the executive order in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan and across the country.
“The heroes on the front lines of this crisis have gone hours without taking their masks off every day – doctors, nurses, child care workers, grocery store workers. We owe it to them to wear our masks when we’re on a trip to the grocery store or pharmacy,” said Governor Whitmer. “Masks can reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19 by about 70 percent. By wearing masks, we can save lives and protect our family, friends, and neighbors from the spread of COVID-19. And by wearing masks now, we can put our state in a stronger position so our kids can return to school safely in the fall. For the sake of your loved ones, let’s all mask up, Michigan.”
Over the past week, every region in Michigan has seen an uptick in new cases, and daily case counts now exceed 20 cases per million in the Grand Rapids, Detroit, and Lansing regions, public health officials report. Officials say research confirms that a big part of the reason is spotty compliance with the governor’s requirement, issued in prior orders, that individuals wear face coverings in public spaces.
Government officials report studies have shown that wearing a mask can save lives and significantly lover an individual’s chance of spreading COVID-19.
Under the governor’s order, businesses that are open to the public must refuse entry and service to individuals who fail to comply, and must post signs at all entrances instructing customers of their legal obligation to wear a face covering while inside. Those who are exempt from wearing a mask in Michigan businesses include people younger than five years old, those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering, and those who are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment.
Tiffany Brown, spokesperson for Gov. Whitmer, confirmed that reports of violations by customers can be made to local police or the Attorney General's Office.
Complaints about businesses not enforcing the order can be made to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The executive order takes effect at 12:01am on Monday, July 13. A willful violation of the order is a misdemeanor subject to a $500 criminal penalty, but no term of confinement may be imposed on individuals who violate the mask requirement. No individual is subject to penalty under the order for removing a mask while engaging in religious worship at a house of religious worship, although consistent with guidance from the CDC, congregants are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings during religious services.
Executive Order 2020-147 amends and replaces the governor’s previous Executive Order 2020-114.
This dictator of a so-called governor needs to look at actual data of face masks and the way this virus spreads..ALONG WITH its actual numbers and not the inflated numbers being produced for political posturing. This is a perfect example of Government overreach. Whitmer needs to be removed!
