President Donald Trump is putting pressure on governors to end violence associated with protests across the country.
“The president told governors to put it down or we would be overridden,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “He said governors should dominate protesters or you’ll look like a bunch of jerks.”
Whitmer said Trump’s words are dangerous and divisive.
She suspects the vandalism isn’t being done by people protesting police brutality against black Americans.
“There’s people with different agendas, who are abusing other someone else’s pain in order to inflict damage on the community,” Whitmer said.
Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee responded to Trump’s comments saying in part that using the military to put down peaceful protests happens in dictatorships, not democracies.
