Govenor Whitmer’s map for reopening the economy is coming under scrutiny from Republican lawmakers who say it’s not separating regions of the state fairly, particularly those in counties near the Metro Detroit Area.
“To me, what it feels like is that we’ve drawn a map and that we’re going to, after the fact, come in and look at what the numbers are in that area, as opposed to looking at the data and creating a map based off of it,” said Representative Shane Hernandez.
Hernandez says the map places areas like St. Clair and Lapeer Counties in the same region as Metro Detroit which have significantly less cases of COVID-19 compared to Oakland, Wayne and Macomb Counties.
In fact, according to the numbers, the counties of Lapeer and St. Clair have only 164 and 304 cases compared to the thousands of others in Detroit, Macomb, Oakland and Wayne.
Some representatives in other counties say they’re glad to be put in with Metro Detroit.
“We know that, in my district, and most of Genesee County, more people tend to commute south down to Oakland County and Wayne County than commute north,” said Representative Sheryl Kennedy.
Kennedy is a representative for the 48th district, which is part of Genesee County and says that several of her constituents are workers in manufacturing and other trades down in the Detroit area.
However, Representative Hernandez believes that Governor Whitmer should listen to those who live in these smaller counties when determining their place on the economic reopening map.
“The best information comes in when it’s closest to the people dealing with this,” said Hernandez. “The representatives are dealing with unemployment everyday, they’re dealing with business owners everyday, my emergency management team is dealing with the hospitals everyday. The best approach is to engage us in this conversation and let us help in building these regions.”
