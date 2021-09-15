Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the first round of grants to speed up electric vehicle adoption in Flint and other cities across the state.
Five mobility companies received more than $444,000 from the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform to deploy mobility pilots to help build out electric vehicle infrastructure, alleviate mobility barriers, and increase access to affordable and reliable transportation options while modernizing current travel systems.
“These grants are securing a foundation for mobility companies across the state that builds on our reputation as a global leader in testing and deployment of future mobility solutions, but also create a runway to future growth and jobs right here in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “These five companies will help bring Michigan closer to our goal of providing sustainable, equitable and accessible transportation options for all residents, and I’m confident this technology will have a lasting positive impact on our communities.”
KUHMUTE, which received an $89,005 grant, has partnered with the city of Flint, the Flint Downtown Development Authority, and Helbiz to support installing multimodal charging hubs throughout the city.
Micro-transit, such as electric scooters and electric bikes, can park and charge at KUHMUTE charging hubs near key destinations such as bus stops, apartments, restaurants, and hotels.
“In 2018, we started KUHMUTE to increase accessibility and sustainability for how people move in the ‘first and last mile’ with a charging network for anything smaller than a car. Our team is extremely pleased to be partnering with the community where we started,” said Peter Deppe, co-founder and CEO of KUHMUTE and alumni of Kettering University. “A charging network that is agnostic to electric scooters, electric bikes, wheelchairs, delivery robots and more enables communities to choose the mode of transportation that is most convenient for their trip and abilities. Providing choices is a powerful way to increase the adoption of the most sustainable forms of mobility, and our team is excited to play a role in this.”
Other companies that received funding include MUVE, Airspace Link, GreenRoute, and Michigan Flyer.
The Office of Future Mobility and Electrification launched the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan Department of Transportation.
