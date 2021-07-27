Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled plans to make housing more affordable and safe in Michigan.
The proposal would help 6,000 Michiganders, produce 2,000 rental housing units, and leverage an additional $380 million in private funding while creating 1,600 jobs.
“This new housing investment will make a huge difference in the lives of Michiganders because a home is the foundation for long-term prosperity,” Whitmer said. "Investments in housing infrastructure are crucial as we build our economy back better from the pandemic and put Michigan back to work in thousands of good-paying jobs. This transformational investment will put Michiganders first by expanding access to affordable and attainable housing, helping close equity gaps, and supporting the development of vibrant communities across the state.”
The $100 million investment into the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund (HCDF) comes from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The governor hopes this will allow the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) to create affordable and attainable housing.
“Safe, affordable housing empowers Michigan residents to lead lives with dignity and respect,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “These funds will help Michiganders access more than housing – they can create a place that they can call home. Stable housing allows people to put down roots and become embedded in their communities. Governor Whitmer and I are committed to ensuring that every Michigander has access to safe, affordable housing, and are investing in communities across our state.”
HCDF was made to develop and coordinate public as well as private resources to meet the affordable housing needs of low-income Michiganders and revitalize downtown areas.
With the investment, MSHDA could target workforce housing and “missing middle” housing for those transitioning from low-income into middle-income housing.
“By leveraging additional private capital, we will be able to amplify this major investment to its fullest extent,” said MSHDA Acting Executive Director Gary Heidel. “The current magnitude of the housing shortage is so large that solving the supply problem will take significant coordination of both public and private resources, coordination that the Housing and Community Development Fund was designed to do.”
MSHDA will develop a plan and formula with HCDF for disbursement based on poverty rates as well as economic and housing distress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.