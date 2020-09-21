Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled the new sign for the downtown Lansing Elliott-Larsen Building on Monday, Sept. 21.
Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-139 to reman the state-owned Lewis Cass Building to the Elliott-Larsen Building in June.
According to Whitmer, the new name honors former Republican State Rep. Melvin Larsen and former Democratic State Rep. Daisy Elliott, who sponsored Michigan’s landmark civil rights act in 1976.
“This new name honors the work of Daisy Elliott and Melvin Larsen who, 44 years ago, outlined in law the vision of the more just, equitable Michigan that we continue to strive for even today,” Whitmer said. “Moving forward, we must continue to honor those who have worked to build a stronger Michigan for everyone, regardless of race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, and gender identity. Of course, our work to expand civil rights in Michigan is not done. It’s time for the legislature to expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community and make Michigan a state where more people want to move to for opportunity.”
“It’s wonderful for me and my family to receive this honor from Governor Whitmer and her administration,” said former State Rep. Mel Larsen. “Considering the history of civil rights in Michigan and all that has been fought for over the years, it’s important to ensure the future of our state reflects the civil rights values that we all hold to be true. I give special thanks to Daisy Elliott for initiating the idea of legislation all those years ago. The Civil Rights Act is as important today as it was when it was adopted in 1976.”
“The family of Daisy Elliott thanks Governor Whitmer for recognizing the importance of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act and for recognizing Daisy Elliott’s contribution to the state of Michigan and its citizens,” said Badriyyah Sabree, granddaughter of Daisy Elliott. “We hope that the citizens of this great state will join us in honoring Daisy by keeping the fight for justice and equity alive until justice and equity is a reality for all people.”
According to Whitmer, voters in Michigan passed Public Act 453 in 1976.
Public Act 453, also known as the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, declared that the right to be free from discrimination is a civil right and expanded constitutional protections to a broader class of individuals.
Whitmer said during her time in office, she has called on Legislature to expand the act to also protect members of the LGBTQ+ community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.