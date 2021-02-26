Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined seven other state governors in calling on the Biden administration to redouble efforts to address a global semiconductor shortage.
The call comes amid automotive manufacturing plant closures and production volume reductions in several states due to the shortage, Whitmer’s office said. Governors from Alabama, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, and South Carolina joined Whitmer in sending a letter to President Joe Biden.
"Autoworkers are the backbone of Michigan’s economy, and President Biden has already proven himself to be a strong ally when he pushed for the 2009 auto rescue that saved this industry,” Whitmer said. “Today, I’m urging President Biden to do everything in his power and to leave no stone unturned to protect auto jobs throughout the supply chain at risk because of this shortage. I am grateful for the President’s efforts to date to address this critical issue, including his recent actions calling for a supply chain review of the semiconductor industry and am hopeful we can once again count on President Biden’s leadership to ensure this vital industry has what it needs to continue bolstering our economy and providing good-paying jobs to hundreds of thousands of hard-working union members and their families.”
The governor’s office said the automotive industry relies heavily on semiconductors for vehicle safety, control, emissions, and driver information systems.
“We know of other foreign governments that continue to urge wafer and semiconductor companies to expand production capacity and/or temporarily reallocate a modest portion of their current production to auto-grade wafer production,” the governors wrote in a letter. “We respectfully request that the Biden Administration do the same by continuing the drumbeat on behalf of automakers in the U.S. and their workers until there is a sufficient semiconductor supply to meet the strong demand for our vehicles, which has been one of the bright spots in our recovering economy.”
