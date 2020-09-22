Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the U.S. Force to comply with state PFAS standards at a Michigan base.
Whitmer sent a letter Tuesday to Assistant Secretary of the Air Force John Henderson asking them to comply with the state standards as the Air Force works to clean up per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances on the former Wurtsmith Air Force base.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy previously sent a letter to the Air Force laying out the clean-up standards that EGLE expected them to meet.
“Like all Michiganders, residents living around Wurtsmith deserve to know we are prioritizing their health and safety,” Whitmer said. “Since EGLE first identified PFAS concentrations in groundwater at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, the State been committed to protecting the Oscoda community and working to clean up PFAS contamination.”
Whitmer said while she’s encouraged by their willingness to implement interim actions to address the community concerns but said they must comply with these standards that focus on protecting public health.
“I am also committed to working with our strong partners in the Michigan Congressional delegation to ensure that the Air Force is accountable and adequately funded to accomplish these goals,” she said.
