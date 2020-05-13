Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged Michiganders to continue the fight against COVID-19 during a press conference on May 13.
“It’s been a long nine weeks,” Whitmer said, but urged the state can’t just flip a switch and have life resume as it used to be.
The state is currently in phase three of the six phase re-opening plan earlier outlined by the governor’s administration. The state is under the Safer at Home Order until May 28.
State officials say positive COVID-19 cases per day, per million, continue to decline at statewide level.
Whitmer also said Michigan is taking part in the Work Share program as she talked about the 31,000 state workers who will take temporary layoffs as the state confronts a $3 billion-dollar shortfall in the next fiscal year.
