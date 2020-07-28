Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered a troubling, yet optimistic update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference on Tuesday, July 28.
“While we have continued to keep the number of deaths in Michigan low over the past several weeks, our case numbers have continued to increase since June,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer is urging Michigan residents to wear a mask in public and practice proven methods to slow the spread of the virus.
She said the majority of residents are helping to combat the pandemic, but there is still work to be done.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is asking for residents’ help and cooperation in getting tested. They are also asking residents to provide as much information as possible for contact tracing if they test positive.
Last week in Michigan, there were 78 new outbreaks identified by local health departments.
“Thirty-one percent were associated with nursing homes or other adult care facilities, 22 percent were associated with social gatherings, 10 percent were associated with workplaces, and another nine percent were associated with restaurants. Other places where we are finding outbreaks include childcare, agricultural work settings, bars, personal care services, and gyms,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Those who spoke at Tuesday’s press conference were in agreement about the importance of wearing masks and physical distancing, especially as the new school year nears.
Whitmer said they will be following the numbers closely.
“We’re talking about our children. We have to remember we’re talking about our children’s families. We have to remember we’re talking about everyone in the work force and that’s why where the numbers are headed are going to dictate any policy we embrace because we’ve got to get this right,” Whitmer said.
