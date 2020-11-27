As daily cases of COVID-19 continue to climb, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking state legislators to pass a $100 million relief bill.
In a letter to leaders in the state senate and house of representatives, Whitmer cited the projections that Michigan will hit the 2020 peak for daily deaths related to the virus around Christmas as one of the reasons for a need for urgency on the matter.
Whitmer asked the lawmakers for three things; Pass a $100 million Michigan COVID relief plan, pass a permanent extension on unemployment benefits and pass laws to protect public health.
Whitmer is asking for financial support for families and small businesses, saying they have been hit the hardest in the economic fallout from the pandemic.
She also asked for an extension of the workshare program on top of the request for an extension of the weekly $362 unemployment benefits that are set to expire at the end of the year.
Whitmer also stressed the need for legislature that requires masks in indoor public spaces. She said a bipartisan law would help increase compliance on the mask mandate put in place by the health department's emergency order.
The letter also asked for funding to help distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
"While there is real hope on the horizon with multiple vaccines becoming available in the coming weeks and months, we are entering what could be a very dark and deadly winter," Whitmer said.
Whitmer ended the letter saying, "We owe it to our medical workers, first responders, and other frontline workers who are putting their lives on the line to protect us to unite so we can beat this virus together."
