A protest at the Ambassador Bridge is continuing into its fourth day. Canadians are using a truck blockade to protest the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging Canadian authorities to quickly resolve the closure at the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor Ontario, and its impact on Michigan’s economy. The governor released the following statement:
“My message is simple: reopen traffic on the bridge.
In Michigan, our economy continues to grow because of our hardworking people and innovative small businesses. Now, that momentum is at risk. Commercial traffic is at a standstill at the Ambassador Bridge and heavily backed up at the Blue Water Bridge.
The blockade is having a significant impact on Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs. Our communities and automotive, manufacturing, and agriculture businesses are feeling the effects. It’s hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable.
The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest land border crossing in North America, used by tens of thousands of commuters and truck drivers carrying hundreds of millions of dollars of goods every day. Countless Michiganders rely on this daily flow of goods and people to get things done.
It is imperative that Canadian local, provincial, and national governments de-escalate this economic blockade. They must take all necessary and appropriate steps to immediately and safely reopen traffic so we can continue growing our economy, supporting good-paying jobs, and lowering costs for families.”
The closure is affecting Michigan’s automotive, agriculture and manufacturing industries, according to Whitmer. The demonstration is disrupting the flow of auto parts, forcing Ford, Toyota and General Motors to shut down plants on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border.
