Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging parents to file a federal income tax return or use the Non-filer Sign-up Tool to be eligible for federal Child Tax Credit payments.
The federal Child Tax Credit was increased to $3,600 per year for children under 6-years-old and $3,000 per year for children 6 to 17-years-old under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The tax credit will be issued as a monthly payment.
“The federal Child Tax Credit is a powerful tool to help us fight childhood poverty,” Whitmer said. “This is a game-changing investment that will uplift kids and families in Michigan and across the United States and is another example of how we are making a real difference in people’s lives right now. The first step to receive the credit is to file a federal tax return for 2020 or sign up using the Non-Filer Sign Up Tool. Unlike the earlier Child Tax Credit, parents may be eligible to receive the advance payments even if they have not previously filed taxes and have low or no earnings.”
Families meeting the guidelines will receive an Internal Revenue Service-issued check or direct deposit on July 15, Aug. 13, Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15, and Dec. 15.
The fastest way to file a federal tax return is by using the free file system here.
“The Non-filer Sign-up Tool is designed for those individuals who don't normally file a tax return, such as families experiencing homelessness, the rural poor, and other underserved groups,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “It provides an opportunity for all eligible families to obtain the federal Child Tax Credit.”
