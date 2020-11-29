State lawmakers have nine days before they go into winter recess and state unemployment benefits run out.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reached out to legislators to help those hit hard by the pandemic.
Democrats say it’s the least Lansing can do.
“Michiganders are depending on us. They expect us to do our job and that is asking very little of us, frankly, to come together and get this done,” State Rep. Christine Greig said.
In a letter to lawmakers, Whitmer asked the legislature to permanently extend and increase unemployment benefits and pass a $100 million stimulus plan.
Whitmer also asked for a mask law to improve compliance, help law enforcement, and slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Hoping people will wear masks has not worked,” Greig said.
Though the state has limited indoor gatherings and required face coverings in public, Whitmer believes it can do more and must.
“We’re getting into the holiday season. We’re getting into winter. We’ve got rents to pay, mortgages to make. And there’s a lot of insecurity right now for Michiganders,” Greig said.
With little to no help from the federal government in the near future, Democrats believe the state has to act on its own.
“We have to continue to push for federal action at the same time we’re working on the state’s stimulus plan,” Greig said.
The State House and Senate resume sessions on Tuesday.
