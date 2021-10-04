Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed four bills related to elections while she was attending an annual NAACP Fund Dinner in Detroit Sunday evening.
Whitmer vetoed House Bill 4492, which would make it more difficult to find polling locations in senior living facilities and large apartment complexes, House Bill 4837, which she said incorrectly implies third parties have access to the Qualified Voter File, House Bill 4838, which claims to stop the electronic precinct or absent voter counting board from connecting to the internet until the results have been tabulated for that precinct and transmitted to the appropriate clerk, and House Bill 4528, which concerns training for election challengers.
Whitmer said House Bill 4838 addresses a non-existent problem because poll books are not connected to the internet until the results have been tabulated for that precinct.
She also said House Bill 4528 was vetoed because it did not include the necessary funding.
“I will always protect our civil rights and stand up for our democracy that countless Americans have fought to preserve,” Whitmer said. “That’s why I vetoed legislation that would have perpetuated the ‘Big Lie’ or made it harder for Michiganders to vote. Right now, Michigan Republicans are participating in a coordinated, national attack on voting rights that is designed to undermine confidence in our election system and systematically disenfranchise Black voters, communities of color, older voters, and college students. I will have no part in any effort that grants an ounce of credence to this deception, so harmful to our democracy.”
The Michigan Bureau of Elections released its report on the 250 post-election audits conducted across the state, affirming the accuracy and integrity of Michigan’s 2020 election.
Officials also conducted a statewide audit exercise, by hand-counting votes cast for president on more than 18,000 ballots randomly selected across the state, which affirmed the outcome of the presidential election.
Judges appointed by both Republicans and Democrats rejected more than 60 lawsuits challenging the outcome. The results were certified and officially audited by local election officials, as required by law.
