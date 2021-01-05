GENERIC: meijer logo

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pocket vetoed proposed tax breaks for retail chain Meijer.

She's done the same with separate legislation that would have let certain businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic defer their property tax payments without facing penalties or interest.

The Republican-led Legislature passed the bills largely along party lines before adjourning last month. The Democratic governor let them die at the close of a 14-day review period Monday. She didn't say why. But the state Treasury Department and groups representing public schools and local governments opposed the measures, citing budgetary implications.

