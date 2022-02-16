Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined officials for a tour of the Hemlock Semiconductor facility, complementing the global silicon and semiconductor chemicals manufacturer for their leadership in Michigan’s semiconductor supply chain.
“Hemlock Semiconductor’s continued investment is further evidence that Michigan remains a place where high-tech talent needs can be met and companies of all sizes can grow,” Whitmer said. “Hemlock’s presence in Michigan underscores our global manufacturing and automotive R&D leadership in helping to address the universal industry demand for semiconductors while creating good jobs for Michigan workers.”
Michigan’s auto industry bought nearly $35 million in products and services from semiconductor businesses in 2020. Hemlock Semiconductor is supported by SK Siltron, KLA Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan.
Whitmer called on federal officials to fund the CHIPS Act in her address to fight against the chip shortage.
“HSC is well-positioned to play a key role in building a robust domestic supply chain for semiconductors right here in Michigan,” said Hemlock President and Chief Executive Officer AB Ghosh. “Our hyper-pure polysilicon is a key component in the semiconductors found in billions of electronic devices around the world and in the solar panels that are essential to our transition to a clean energy economy. As a global market leader in both spaces, we see exciting tremendous growth opportunities ahead that will benefit HSC and the state of Michigan.”
“Hemlock’s longstanding presence in Michigan underscores our demonstrated leadership in advanced manufacturing within the semiconductor field,” said Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO and Michigan Strategic Fund President and Chair Quentin Messer Jr, who joined Governor Whitmer on the tour. “We congratulate the entire Hemlock team on your tremendous growth and success and look forward to working together as you continue to grow and add jobs here in Michigan.”
