Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined officials for a tour of Lear Corporations Flint facilities Tuesday to highlight the global automotive seating manufacturer’s longstanding commitment to Michigan and the value it brings to state leaders in the automotive supply chains.
"As we continue to grow Michigan’s economy, Lear Corporation’s continued investment in Flint, and across the state, underscores the strength of our robust automotive ecosystem and supply chain and our longstanding heritage as a global manufacturing leader,” Whitmer said. “Lear is committed to creating good jobs for our workforce in Michigan and we remain committed to ensuring their long-term growth and success in our state.”
The Lear Corporation was founded in Detroit in 1917 and their headquarters is in Southfield. In 2017, Lear announced a 160,000 square foot building construction at the former administration building at Buick City, north of downtown Flint.
The $29.3 million proposal crated 525 jobs in Michigan and was supported by $4.35 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund.
“It’s an exciting time for the industry and for Lear,” said Lear President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Scott. “With a 100-year plus history, we are eager to help Michigan continue as the hub of automotive excellence by supplying world-class products for our customers, growing jobs for residents and strengthening our community presence. These goals become reality only when you have great teamwork and true collaboration among Governor Whitmer, the Michigan Legislature, local municipalities, and our union partners. We are honored to be part of this growth and change in Michigan.”
“We are extremely proud that Lear Corporation continues to invest in, and call Michigan home,” said Michigan Economic Development Corporation Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President Josh Hundt, who joined Governor Whitmer for the tour. “As we work to create economic wins in our automotive sector and for communities across our state, we look forward to continuing to work closely with Lear to create upward economic mobility for the Flint community and beyond.”
