While donning a face mask with the word "vote" on it, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked the federal government for aid in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a press conference on July 28, Whitmer said Michigan needs more help at the federal level to fight the virus.
She is asking President Donald Trump to enforce a federal mask mandate.
"Wearing a mask has been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by 70 percent," Whitmer said.
She also said states need a strong recovery plan to help small businesses.
Whitmer said the plan introduced by Senate Republicans on Monday does not help states.
"Stop the partisanship and get something done," she urged Congress.
She said the U.S. Senate and the House need to negotiate.
"We need them as Americans to deliver for us all," Whitmer said. "We need the Trump administration and our federal representatives to get this done."
Chris Kolb, state budget director, echoed Whitmer's request for more federal aid.
He said Michigan has suffered a devastating blow to its budget and needs help from Congress to address the budget shortfall for fiscal year 2021.
Kolb said the shortfall will be in the billions of dollars.
He said the proposal released by the Senate Republicans is lacking in many ways. Kolb noted the proposal does not help states with their budget shortfalls.
"The McConnell plan does not work for Michigan. We need and deserve better," Kolb said.
On Monday, McConnell said he hopes the Senate will have the next coronavirus relief bill to the House in the next two to three weeks.
Is this the same woman who fought our President every step of the way when he suggested the prudent way for Michigan to both fight the covid-19 virus and recover from it. I am a Michigander. Born, raised and reside in Michigan, and it is my reverent hope they tell her to go p**s up a rope. She wants the federal government to compromise? She has never even attempted to compromise with our President.
