Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she won't sign a "status-quo" budget, stepping up her criticism of Republican legislative leaders for "not offering a viable alternative to her proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike to fix the roads.
The Democratic governor held a news conference Wednesday, about a month before the state budget deadline. She says GOP lawmakers are "screwing around" and have not offered a legitimate plan nearly six months after she made her proposal. She criticized their call to shift money for schools to the transportation budget.
She also officially ruled out taking longer to address unfunded liabilities in the Public School Employees' Retirement System to free up revenue for roads.
Whitmer says she refuses to "kick the can down the road."
Republicans say drivers oppose a 45-cent gas tax increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.