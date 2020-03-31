Essential workers are on the front lines across the state and right here in Mid-Michigan.
“It’s been difficult, but they have risen to the challenge,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “I think it’s incumbent on all of us to recognize the contributions this workforce is making to benefit us all.”
Whitmer says when it comes to hospital workers all the way to people working at the grocery stores, her administration is addressing their concerns about supplies and pay.
She says when it comes to hospitals, her office is helping to get them prepared for COVID-19 cases to go up.
“We are working with our hospital leadership all across Michigan,” Whitmer said. “We’re fortunate that they’re all part of a great organization and they share best practices that they are connected in really profound and important ways.”
Whitmer says they are working on making sure that hospitals in Mid-Michigan have personal protection equipment and testing capabilities they need to fight the virus.
“To make sure they have access to the same PPEs we are struggling to get for our hospitals right now, in our hotspot which is southeast Michigan,” she said. “We are working on making sure that we draw more people into healthcare.”
When it comes to low-wage workers that are so important to sustain life during this time, like those that work in grocery stores and restaurants. She says she has help coming for them too.
“We have expanded benefits,” Whitmer said. “We have reached out to make sure that there’s availability workers compensation for people that are on the job and taking on greater risks.”
