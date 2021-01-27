Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's third State of the State address

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give her third State of the State address Wednesday night.

She’ll be reflecting on her response to the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to recover the state’s economy, and other measures to support Michiganders.

This year’s State of the State address will be held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

Watch the address at 7 p.m.

