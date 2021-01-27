Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give her third State of the State address Wednesday night.
She’ll be reflecting on her response to the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to recover the state’s economy, and other measures to support Michiganders.
This year’s State of the State address will be held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.
Watch the address at 7 p.m. on TV5+ and online through the TV5 Facebook page, website, or app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.