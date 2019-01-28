Check out this whopper of a fish tale.

Christopher Bauman said he caught a 55.8 pound, 49-inch flathead catfish on the Saginaw River in Saginaw.

He said he was fishing on Sunday when he landed the whopper of a fish.

Bauman said he released it so he forfeited any claims to a record, but told TV5 he wanted someone else to get the chance to catch the whopper.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

