Check out this whopper of a fish tale.
Christopher Bauman said he caught a 55.8 pound, 49-inch flathead catfish on the Saginaw River in Saginaw.
He said he was fishing on Sunday when he landed the whopper of a fish.
Bauman said he released it so he forfeited any claims to a record, but told TV5 he wanted someone else to get the chance to catch the whopper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.