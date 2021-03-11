Today around Mid-Michigan we have had very strong winds. The wind has been so strong that the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of Mid-Michigan. Why are these winds so strong, and what is considered the minimum wind speed for a Wind Advisory to go into effect?
The main reason the wind has been so strong today is thanks to a low-level jet (LLJ). The LLJ is an area of very strong wind in the lower levels of the atmosphere. This usually occurs between 1 to 2 miles above the ground. Today, there happens to be a LLJ centered right over the Great Lakes. This area of wind accelerated because of the low-pressure system in the vicinity. The system has extended far enough into the atmosphere that its counter-clockwise circulation is being felt at the LLJ location 1-2 miles above the surface.
Given the vertical temperature profile we have around the area today, as well as help from a passing cold front, the effects of the LLJ are being felt by us at the surface. Essentially, we can think of the strong winds at the surface today being caused by the bottom of the LLJ “dipping down” to the ground.
Now, we have windy and gusty days around Mid-Michigan every-so-often, but what constitutes the issuance of a Wind Advisory – as was the case today? A Wind Advisory is issued by the National Weather Service any time where forecasted winds are expected to be between 30 and 39 mph, sustained. Winds of this speed must have a duration of one hour or longer. At 40+ mph sustained wind, a High Wind Warning is issued.
The strong sustained wind and wind gusts will stick around for the rest of the day today and into the overnight hours too. Tonight, wind gusts will not be as strong as this afternoon, but 20 mph gusts are still in the forecast. You can follow this link to the forecast for more information about when those Wind Advisories expire today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.