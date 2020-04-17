Hundreds of thousands of Americans waiting on their stimulus checks from the IRS received a surprise this week.
Those checks were delivered, but they didn’t end up in their bank accounts.
Many stimulus checks ended up in a tax preparer account by mistake.
In one case, a Georgia company received more than $300,000 deposits.
“I went online, checked my refund status and noticed that there was a deposit made into an account that I had no idea or knew anything about,” said Tanya Hopkson, Mid-Michigan resident.
Hopkson said she is angry.
She said she learned a $2,900 deposit from the IRS went into her tax preparer’s account instead of her bank account.
Hopkson said she is not alone. She is one of many people who stopped by the tax office to try to get answers.
“It’s a big riot and everybody is outside and come to find out, all of our checks had went into the tax company’s accounts. And then no one would answer the phones. They wouldn’t communicate with us, tell us what was going on,” Hopkson said.
TV5 is not naming the tax company at this time, but we have made numerous attempts to reach them. TV5 also contacted the IRS and are waiting for a response.
Meanwhile, Hopkson said she tried to go online to resolve the issue with the IRS with no success.
“I have been completely locked out of my IRS account,” Hopkson said.
She said she received an instant tax refund when she filed her tax return. She said the tax company would not allow her to use her personal bank account information for the instant tax refund. Instead, the tax company used its own.
Fearing the IRS would use the tax company’s information for the stimulus checks, Hopkson tried to change it before those checks were sent out. But she said the IRS would not change her direct deposit information because she already received her tax refund.
As of now, Hopkson is not getting her money and she said she has nowhere to turn.
“I need groceries in my house, household supplies. I mean, there’s other bills that need to be paid and I just don’t know what to do,” she said.
The tax preparer posted a statement on Facebook saying the IRS made a mistake and the problem was being handled by the tax preparer’s bank. It could take two weeks for the checks to go where they belong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.