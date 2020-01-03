A police department in Maine is warning people not to abbreviate 2020 in official forms.
It may be a time saver, but it could be a costly mistake.
A Facebook post from the East Millinocket Police Department warns that doing so could open the doors to fraud.
Officials say dating documents or checks with “20” makes it easy for scammers to change the date.
For example, someone could alter your “20” to say 2019, and then claim you’re late on payments or not meeting an obligation.
Officials advise writing out the whole year, 2020.
