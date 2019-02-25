A windy weekend wreaked havoc across the state toppling trees and power lines, leaving thousands in the dark while to the north Blizzard-like conditions made travel treacherous through the morning.
Wind gusts reached 60 mph or more in some locations.
That kind of wind, strong enough to create snow drifts as high as three feet across parts of I-75, near Gaylord, on Monday morning.
Even a road commission snow plow was no match for the wind-driven morning.
Thankful power is being restored at a quick pace.
“It’s starting to really pick up now as you can hear the wind going by,” said Pete Vondette, the owner of Vondette Roofing.
Strong winds ushered in business for Vondette.
The gusty gales that brought down a Dairy Queen sign in West Branch, a billboard in Genesee County, and knocked out power for a few thousand people across the area have also done a number on roofs in Saginaw County.
“We’re getting a lot of service calls and things like that for missing shingles and or fascia and siding, that type of thing,” Vondette said.
Vondette was on a service call at a home in Saginaw Township.
“There’s a shingle laying in your driveway or your grass, you know your backyard, that’s usually how most people find out, and that’s what this gentleman did,” Vondette said.
Vondette said there are a lot of customers who won’t even know they have roof damage until the weather warms up and they get to check for shingles that might be sticking up or siding that might be out of place.
“If you can’t take care of it yourself then you know hopefully give us a call and we can come out and assess the damage and you know if it’s just a repair or something like that, get you taken care of for as reasonable as we can,” Vondette said.
