The wicked winter weather we’ve had last week forced the Bay County Road Commission to do something it hasn’t had to do in years.
“A lot of the roads and even parking lots were basically skating rinks,” said Jim Lillo, spokesperson for the road commission.
Lillo said mother nature left behind an icy mess last week.
It was so bad Lillo instructed his crews to do something that had only been done once in the last 15 years.
“We did send out trucks to salt those secondary, your local roads, subdivisions, and those types of roads that we do not typically salt in the course of a normal snow storm,” Lillo said.
Usually those roads are salted at intersections and plowed, but this time Lillo said there was no end to the ice in sight.
“A lot of times when you have an icing event, it’ll go and the next couple of days you’ll get something above freezing. You’ll get some sun and mother nature will help you out. In this case, that didn’t happen,” Lillo said.
Bruce Lowrie lives in Bangor Township. He believes the road commission can and should do more.
“Before the storm comes in today, this is all going to get packed back down again, turn into an ice rink and you need to get some salt in here,” Lowrie said.
Lowrie said the salting that took place a few days ago isn’t enough. He insists Monday would have been a good time to get ahead of the next winter storm.
“Plow it first, salt it. Then when we get that snow tonight, at least that under layer has got some salt in there to keep it melting,” Lowrie said.
Lillo said his crews are doing their best to keep all roads in Bay County safe.
“Don’t get me wrong, we understand the safety of the public. But it’s part of living in Michigan. And it’s something that’s been a policy here and the public is used to that type of treatment,” Lillo said.
Lillo said if he does have to make the decision to salt residential roads again, he is not worried because there is plenty of salt left.
