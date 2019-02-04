Due to widespread activity of influenza across the state, Ascension Michigan Hospitals across the state are putting visitor restrictions in place.
The hospitals are limiting visitors to those 14-years and older. Visitors should be healthy; free from fever, cough, colds or stomach virus symptoms.
Also, no more than two visitors will be allowed to visit with a patient at any one time.
Visitors are also asked to remember to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before, during, and after visiting.
Visitor restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.
Below is a list of hospitals included:
Ascension Borgess Hospital
Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital
Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital
Ascension Genesys Hospital
Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital
Ascension Providence Hospital
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
Ascension River District Hospital
Ascension St. John Hospital
Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital
Ascension St. Joseph Hospital
Ascension Standish Hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.