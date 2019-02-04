Flu season
Due to widespread activity of influenza across the state, Ascension Michigan Hospitals across the state are putting visitor restrictions in place.

The hospitals are limiting visitors to those 14-years and older. Visitors should be healthy; free from fever, cough, colds or stomach virus symptoms.

Also, no more than two visitors will be allowed to visit with a patient at any one time.

Visitors are also asked to remember to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before, during, and after visiting.

Visitor restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

Below is a list of hospitals included:

Ascension Borgess Hospital

Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital

Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital

Ascension Genesys Hospital

Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital

Ascension Providence Hospital

Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

Ascension River District Hospital

Ascension St. John Hospital

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital

Ascension Standish Hospital

