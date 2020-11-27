The widow of a murdered Oakland County Sheriff's deputy has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Sonja Overall, wife of the late Eric Overall, filed the lawsuit in October 2020 against Oakland County, Lapeer County, Genesee County, some Lapeer County Sheriff's deputies, and Christopher Berak - the man convicted of killing Eric Overall in November 2017.
Eric Overall was hit outside his vehicle on Thanksgiving in 2017 while deploying sticks to deflate a vehicle's tires. It happened at an intersection in Brandon Township.
Berak was accused of leading Lapeer County deputies on a chase and deliberately hitting Eric Overall.
Berak was sentenced to life in prison in December 2019.
Now, the late deputy's wife has filed a lawsuit. The lawsuit is seeking $75,000 in damages.
