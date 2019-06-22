A 62-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman was sentenced to eight months in prison for attempted tampering with court proceedings.
Diane Elaine Pego pleaded guilty to her charge on March 6.
Evidence revealed that on Dec. 19, 2018, Diane Pego lied about the location of her husband, Allen Pego, to a Deputy United States Marshall.
She lied to the law enforcement official knowing there was a warrant for her husband’s arrest.
Diane Pego then tried to drive her husband to a different residence to avoid him being arrested.
She also allowed Allen Pego to be around minor children knowing It violated the terms of his supervised release for his sexual abuse conviction.
United State Judge Thomas L. Ludington imposed one year of supervised release on Diane Pego as well.
This case was investigated by the United States Marshal Service and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Roy Kranz.
