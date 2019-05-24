A Mid-Michigan teacher and coach has spent his life colorblind, but thanks to his wife, he's seeing his world in a new way.
Kyle Woodruff, 30, works at Pinconning High School.
His wife, Miranda, said Kyle has always wanted EnChroma glasses but they were just too expensive.
EnChroma glasses use specially engineered lenses to help those colorblind see a wide range of colors.
Miranda set up a surprise for her husband at the high school with some help from the principal.
For the first time in his life, Kyle experienced the joy of colors at a school prep rally.
