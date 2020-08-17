The Wild Woods of Terror, a haunted attraction in Kochville Township, will not be open this year.
The business said the decision was made due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"Stay safe and we look forward to seeing you next year," the business wrote on its Facebook page.
The haunted attraction was also forced to close early in 2019 due to excessive rain.
