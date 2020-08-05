William Federspiel has won the Democratic nomination for Saginaw County Sheriff.
Federspiel took home 63% of the vote, while Kevin Stevens had 37% of the votes.
He'll go on to face candidate Rick Riebshleger in the November election.
For more of Mid-Michigan's election results, click here.
