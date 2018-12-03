Get ready to beam yourself to The Dow Event Center for a night with William Shatner.
The one and only “Captain James T. Kirk” will appear live on stage on Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
The audience will see a screening of the classic film, “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” on the big screen followed by a live conversation with Shatner.
He’ll share stories about portraying the original Captain Kirk in the Star Trek television series and movies; and more about his career that has spanned 50-years as an award-winning actor, producer, director, and write.
Fans will also have a chance to ask him questions during the audience-led Q & A.
Presale tickets are available starting Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.
Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, Dec. 7th at 10 a.m.
