Found safe!
A missing 83-year-old has been found safe after walking away from his home.
The Clare County Sheriff’s Department was asking for help finding William Smoot after he left his Harrison home sometime during the night.
They were worried he may have been confused.
While details haven’t been released, investigators do say he was found, and is safe.
