A bacterial pathogen that causes a wilt disease in geraniums and several food crops has been found in a plant in a Michigan greenhouse.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) identified Ralstonia solanacearum race 3 biovar 2 (RS r3b2) in a symptomatic geranium plant.
The wilt disease can be transmitted through contaminated soil, irrigation water, or equipment and there is no effective chemical control to manage the disease.
It was first identified by a vigilant Michigan grower who noticed unusual wilt symptoms on his geraniums and sent them for testing.
“Ensuring this issue is dealt with quickly and safely is crucial to protecting the state’s agriculture economy,” said Gary McDowell, Director, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). “Thanks to the grower’s alertness, combined with MDARD’s and USDA’s collaborative response, we have helped avert the establishment of this devastating disease into U.S. agricultural production systems.”
“This is the first introduction of the pathogen in the U.S. since 2004, when this disease was detected and eradicated in 27 states, including 14 facilities in Michigan,” said Mike Philip, Director of MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division. “It’s important to note the bacterium does not pose a threat to public or animal health or to food safety.” MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division, oversees the department’s plant health programs and will lead Michigan’s efforts to rid the state of this disease.
The geranium that tested positive was a Fantasia ‘Pink Flare’ variety imported from a production facility in Guatemala. The USDA determined an additional 288 plant growers in 39 states received affected shipments from the Guatemalan facility, including 41 growers in Michigan. The impacted businesses are being notified and will be working with state and federal officials to identify and safely dispose of infected plants.
