Two lucky motorists will be filling their tanks for free for a year thanks to the Michigan Lottery and Speedway LLC (Speedway).
Beginning today, Lottery players who buy instant game tickets at Speedway convenience stores and scan their registered Speedy Rewards® card will be entered in a giveaway to win free fuel for a year.
*A registered Speedy Rewards® card is one that is associated with a valid email address or phone number. Customers may register their Speedy Rewards® card online at www.speedway.com or at the in-store kiosk at any Speedway convenience store. Players will earn one entry for each dollar spent on Michigan Lottery instant games.
Two grand prize winners each will receive free fuel for a year in the form of a $2,500 Speedway gift card. In addition to two grand prize winners, eight lucky winners each will receive $600 in Lottery instant game tickets. Winners will be selected at random in late May from eligible entries.
Players may earn entries through 11:59 p.m. on April 29. There is no limit on the number of entries a player may earn. Purchases of Lottery draw game tickets aren't eligible for entry.
This marks the sixth time that the Lottery and Speedway have teamed up to offer players a chance to win free fuel for a year and free instant game tickets.
