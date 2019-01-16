After a breezy start to the day, the need for a Wind Escort across the Mackinac Bridge has been dropped.
This morning, a Wind Escort was required for certain “high profile” vehicles to cross the span.
Examples of high profile vehicles include pickup trucks with campers; cars with small boats, bicycles or luggage attached to the roof; Ryder or U-Haul trucks; any vehicle pulling a boat; semi-tractors with enclosed trailers and all trailers with side walls over two feet in height.
