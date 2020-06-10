It’s a white-knuckle drive across the Mighty Mac today.
Winds of sufficient force in the Straits area are requiring certain types of “high profile” vehicles to get a wind escort across the Mackinac Bridge.
Examples of high-profile vehicles include pickup trucks with campers; cars with small boats, bicycles or luggage attached to the roof; Ryder or U-Haul trucks; any vehicle pulling a boat; semi-tractors with enclosed trailers and all trailers with side walls over two feet in height.
Drivers are asked to reduce their speed to 20 mph as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop.
Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends to provide instructions regarding how and when to proceed.
