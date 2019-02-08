Strong winds overnight and icy weather over the week have led to thousands of power outages in Mid-Michigan.
Consumers Energy reported the following outages in Mid-Michigan as of 3:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8:
- Arenac County: 390 customers
- Bay County: 212 customers
- Clare County: 176 customers
- Genesee County: 622 customers
- Gladwin County: 797 customers
- Gratiot County: 859 customers
- Iosco County: 429 customers
- Isabella County: 1,281 customers
- Midland County: 731 customers
- Ogemaw County: 2,242 customers
- Roscommon County: 10 customers
- Saginaw County: 1,340 customers
- Shiawassee County: 308 customers
DTE reported several hundred outages in the Thumb.
Thumb Electric reported less than two dozen outages between Huron County and Tuscola County.
Parts of Mid-Michigan are under a wind advisory that began at 7 p.m. Thursday and ends at 10 a.m. Friday.
The Michigan State Police Tri-City Post was among a cluster of outages in Saginaw, Bay and Gratiot County on Thursday.
Across the state, ice and winds up to 50 mph disrupted service to about 229,000 customers.
Consumers Energy says crews worked through the night to restore power.
153,000 customers remained without power as of 4:30 a.m. Friday.
The utility company already called in 53 crews from Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Tennessee, with 179 more crews set to arrive Friday.
Consumers Energy has these tips for customers who lose power:
- Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to temporary shelter or other resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.
- Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.
- Be alert to utility crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
- Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
- In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.