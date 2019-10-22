Utilities are trying to restore power in western Michigan as winds buffet the region and waves pound the Lake Michigan coast.
The National Weather Service is predicting winds of 30 to 40 mph Tuesday and warning about beach and dune erosion. A lakeshore flood warning has been posted until Wednesday in at least six counties, from Mason County south to Van Buren County.
In Muskegon County, Azariah Kozicki is trying to protect a cottage with a wall of steel and wood. Kozicki says "it's erosion to the max."
Tom Cotter just moved into a newly built home in Ferrysburg in Ottawa County. He says he's lost 10 feet of property in just a week. He's seeking a permit to build a seawall.
