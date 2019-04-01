Firefighters and deputies were called after a wind turbine caught fire near the village of Elkton.
Jeff Smith, an Elkton village official, said the fire, which broke out on April 1, is 300 feet in the air and crews couldn't reach it to extinguish the blaze.
The fire burned itself out at around 11 p.m., according to Oliver Township Fire Chief Jim Seley.
Jared Schuette owns the property where the wind turbine is located, he said that this is quite an ordeal because this has never happened before.
“It’s insane, it’s a small town and everyone was coming from everywhere to record it and take pictures,” Schuette said.
Officials secured the area out of concern that the large blades, made of fiber glass and wood, would fall. But Seley said they are still intact.
Smith said not much could be done to extinguish the flames, but the Oliver Township Fire Department and Huron County Sheriff’s Office remained on the scene to secure the area.
Schuette said that everyone around watched the fire burn in amazement.
“We were just shocked, we’ve never seen this. There’s 100s of windmills around us and we never ever had anything like that happen and they’ve been up for 12 years now,” Schuette said.
Constellation & Exelon Power issued the following statement on the fire:
On April 1, a wind turbine at Harvest Wind II in Huron County, Michigan caught fire. There were no injuries to the public or employees. First responders established a perimeter around the affected turbine, and the fire has since extinguished. Operators immediately deenergized the other Harvest Wind II turbines as a precautionary measure. As always, safety remains our top priority.
