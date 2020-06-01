Windows shattered at building housing Gov. Whitmer’s office

Protesters smashed windows at the Romney Building in downtown Lansing that houses Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office, according to CBS affiliate WLNS.
The city's tallest building, the Boji Tower, also has its windows smashed.
At this time it’s unclear if the protesters entered the buildings or if there is any damage inside.
WLNS reports the governor’s office at the Romney Building is traditionally used for small meetings and bill signings and is known as the governor’s “ceremonial office.”
The buildings were the scene of the most recent crimes committed by rioters on Sunday night.
