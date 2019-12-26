A local doctor is trying to find the vandals who damaged his new office.
“Disappointed. It was pretty sad,” Dr. Daniel Raigel said.
A brand-new building vandalized within the first few days it’s open.
Raigel just moved into his new state of the art orthodontic and dentistry office on Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc.
Only to find busted out windows on Monday.
“It was some type of shooting to say the least,” he said. “One of the huge panels in the main waiting room was completely shattered.”
Raigel is offering $1000 reward for the person that gives them information that leads them to a suspect. He says he’s not going to stand for this kind of thing happening in Grand Blanc.
“Downtown Grand Blanc is very safe,” he said. “I’m afraid that if nothing is done and I don’t pursue this, this might repeat itself again.”
Police are hoping that the surveillance video in the large reward help them find out who did this.
“Hopefully this will minimize or stop this kind of thing or action happening to local businesses,” he said.
