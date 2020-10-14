An Iosco County woman is looking forward to a family vacation after winning a $324,186 50X The Cash Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.
The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Alward's Market of Hale, located at 118 South Washington Street in Hale.
"It took me a couple of minutes to notice I had won and let it sink in," said the 68-year-old player. "I had my daughter scan the ticket with the Lottery app, and that's when it started feeling real.
"I was so overjoyed when I found out I won. It's unbelievable, but it really does happen to people!"
The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her big prize. With her winnings, she plans to take her family on a vacation and then have some fun with the remainder.
Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.
Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.
All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.
