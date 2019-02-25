One lucky lottery player only has a week left to claim their $1 million Mega Millions prize.
The winning five numbers drawn on March 2, 2018, were 24, 28, 42, 60, and 64.
The ticket was bought at a CVS Pharmacy, located at 3090 Carpenter Rd. in Ypsilanti.
To collect the Mega Millions prize, the winner should call the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237.
Winning tickets are valid for one year starting from the drawing date.
If the prize money is not claimed, it will go to the state School Aid Fund.
In January, a $250,000 Powerball prize also went unclaimed.
