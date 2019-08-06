Three people campaigned for the mayoral seat in Burton after the two-term Mayor announced she wouldn’t run.
Now, Danny Wells and Duane Haskins will be on the ballot in November’s general election.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Wells had 1,128 votes, Haskins had 940 votes and the third candidate Lynne Freiberger had 361 votes.
CLICK HERE for all our election results.
