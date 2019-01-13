A lucky lottery player is going home with $2 million after a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Flint over the weekend.
According to Michigan Lottery, that ticket was sold at Randy’s Food Center, located at 5272 Miller Rd.
Saturday’s winning numbers were 7, 36, 48, 57, 58, and 24.
The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10:59 p.m.
